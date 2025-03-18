Carlson Capital Management Acquires 6,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.