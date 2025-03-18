Carlson Capital Management Acquires 6,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.