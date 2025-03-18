Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 1.20% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,382.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,704 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,936 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $561.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.01. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

