iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $116,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

