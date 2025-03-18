SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.
SNDL Stock Up 2.6 %
SNDL stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
About SNDL
