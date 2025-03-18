SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.

SNDL Stock Up 2.6 %

SNDL stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

