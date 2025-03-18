Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 884.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,473 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Essent Group worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.