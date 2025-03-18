Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.14. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Genius Sports by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

