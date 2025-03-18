First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 961.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,394 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 1.4% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Solar worth $113,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $55,710.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. This trade represents a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.