Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $18.82 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $494.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.