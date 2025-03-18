Avinger (AVGR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

