Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.97. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

