StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $4.53 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
About Concord Medical Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.