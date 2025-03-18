StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $4.53 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

