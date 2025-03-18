StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE IHT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.14.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
