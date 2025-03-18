StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IHT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.14.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

