Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,430,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 273,760 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 717,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 101,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

