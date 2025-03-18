Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Amundi raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

