Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Amundi raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.