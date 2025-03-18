Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.99. 121,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 162,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.53.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.