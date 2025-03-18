MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 3,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

