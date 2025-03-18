Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.04. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$18.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

