Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
SASR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.96.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.
