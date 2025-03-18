MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.15.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
