Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
