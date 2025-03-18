Guess? (GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $919.92 million for the quarter.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $652.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.87. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Earnings History for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

