Guess? (GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $919.92 million for the quarter.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $652.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.87. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

