Sportradar Group (SRAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Sportradar Group stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

