Sionna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SION)

Sionna Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 19th. Sionna Therapeutics had issued 10,588,233 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $190,588,194 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Sionna Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SION stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Sionna Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.19.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

