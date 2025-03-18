Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 3,194,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,633,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Gen Digital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

