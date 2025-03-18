Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 152,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 192,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.65 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRE
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.