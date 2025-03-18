Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 152,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 192,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.65 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$116.47 million, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

