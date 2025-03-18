Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 74,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

