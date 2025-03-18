Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head-To-Head Contrast

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Ebang International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $342.27 million 1.17 -$30.76 million ($0.14) -60.14 Ebang International $3.59 million 6.38 -$36.77 million N/A N/A

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.52%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Ebang International.

Volatility & Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -4.75% -12.40% -2.47% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Ebang International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

