PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.51 and last traded at $71.68. Approximately 176,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 426,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

