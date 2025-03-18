Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.