Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 76.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

