Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 26.1%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

CEE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $15.35. 209,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.3532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

