Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 26.1%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CEE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $15.35. 209,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.71.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.3532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
