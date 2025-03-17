Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declines By 31.6%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Quarry LP raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 457,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,503. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $789.95 million, a P/E ratio of 867.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

