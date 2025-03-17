Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

