AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 747,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

