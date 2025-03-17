Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

WGO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. 1,115,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,647. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,750,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

