Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.76. 56,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

