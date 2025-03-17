Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 354,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

