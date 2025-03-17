Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 422,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 290,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.06%.

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

