Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 354,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
SRI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 398,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
