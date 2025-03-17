Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in February

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 841.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 169,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Under Armour by 781.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

