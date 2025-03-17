Kevin Feeley Sells 402 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,044 shares in the company, valued at $454,212.20. This represents a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

GeneDx Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. 668,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth about $604,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.