Matt Brandwein Sells 15,142 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $40,183.00.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 191,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

