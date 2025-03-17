Matt Brandwein Sells 15,142 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $40,183.00.
Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 191,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.