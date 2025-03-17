Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Eren Bali Sells 10,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,321. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00.

Udemy Stock Up 2.3 %

UDMY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 1,301,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

