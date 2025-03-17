Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $9,098,917.57 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.32. 981,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,260. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
