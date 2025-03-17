Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $9,098,917.57 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.32. 981,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,260. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Laureate Education by 225.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,800 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.