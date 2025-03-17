Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,187. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Brookfield has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 131.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after buying an additional 591,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 53.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

