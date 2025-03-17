Short Interest in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Increases By 33.3%

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million and a PE ratio of 23.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 926,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index comprised of the 75 largest companies in India. The fund employs currency hedging strategies to protect against fluctuations between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar INDH was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

