Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $6.29 on Monday, hitting $174.40. 1,867,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

