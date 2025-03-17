Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 320,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

MIGI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,730. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.65.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Further Reading

