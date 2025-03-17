Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of LOT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. Lotus Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

