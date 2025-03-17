NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NLSPW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,486. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

