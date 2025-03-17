NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 3.0 %
NLSPW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,486. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
